Over 52% Surplus Witnessed In Pak-Bangladesh Trade: SBP

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 52.82 percent during first eight months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 52.82 percent during first eight months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $559.118 million during July-February (2021-22) against exports of $ 375.669 million during July-February (2020-21), showing growth of 52.82 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during February 2022 also increased by 44.62 percent, from US $ 52.440 million to US $75.842 million.

Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were decreased by 9.56 percent during February 2022 in comparison with exports of US $83.867 million in January 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 28.

11 percent in eight months, from US $16.092 billion to US $ 20.616 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 67.025 million against $53.668 million last year, showing an increase of 24.88 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during February 2022, however decreased by 14.27 percent from US $8.656 million last year to US $7.420 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh also dipped by 16.98 percent during February 2022 when compared to the import of US $8.938 million in January 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports into the country increased by 49.11 percent, from US $32.123 billion to US $47.901 billion.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $492.093 million against $322.001 million during same period of last year, showing 52.82 percent growth.

