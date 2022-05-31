Over 54% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Pakistan's goods and services trade with the United State of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 54.59 percent during ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

Pakistan's goods and services trade with the United State of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 54.59 percent during ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to the USA were recorded at $ 5616.739 million during July-April (2021-22) against exports of $4020.901 million during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 39.68 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, exports to USA during April 2022 also surged by 35.47 percent, from US $ 456.326 million to US $ 618.214 million.

Similarly, month-on-month exports to the USA rose by 28.91 percent during April 2022 in comparison with exports of US $ 588.250 million in March 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 27.76 percent in ten months, from $21.

016 billion to $26.852 billion, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $2478.032 million against $1990.563 million of last year, showing an increase of 24.48 percent in July-April (2021-22).

Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from the US during April 2022 also increased by 17.96 percent from US $212.443 million last year to US $250.615 million.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US rose by 30.86 percent during April 2022 when compared to the import of US $278.008 million in March 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports increased by 38.95 percent, from US $43.036 billion to US $59.799 billion.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $3138.707 million against $2030.338 million during same period of last year, showing 54.59 percent growth.

