Over 54% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with the United State of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 54.59 percent during ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to the USA were recorded at $ 5616.739 million during July-April (2021-22) against exports of $4020.901 million during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 39.68 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, exports to USA during April 2022 also surged by 35.47 percent, from US $ 456.326 million to US $ 618.214 million.

Similarly, month-on-month exports to the USA rose by 28.91 percent during April 2022 in comparison with exports of US $ 588.250 million in March 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 27.76 percent in ten months, from $21.

016 billion to $26.852 billion, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $2478.032 million against $1990.563 million of last year, showing an increase of 24.48 percent in July-April (2021-22).

Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from the US during April 2022 also increased by 17.96 percent from US $212.443 million last year to US $250.615 million.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US rose by 30.86 percent during April 2022 when compared to the import of US $278.008 million in March 2021, SBP data said.

The overall imports increased by 38.95 percent, from US $43.036 billion to US $59.799 billion.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $3138.707 million against $2030.338 million during same period of last year, showing 54.59 percent growth.