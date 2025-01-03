Over 5.4m Cotton Bales Reached Ginneries Till Dec 31
Published January 03, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.4 million (54,52,250) bales reached ginning factories across Pakistan till December 31, 2024, registering a decrease of 33.27 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year.
According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued on Friday, over 5.3 million (53,94,109) bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales
Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 26,58,828 bales registering a decrease of 34.81 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year when arrivals were recorded at 40,78,769 bales.
Sindh generated 27,93,422 bales registering a decrease of 31.74 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded at 40,92,313 bales.
Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 1,56,500 bales.
Exporters/traders bought 467,00 cotton bales while the textile sector bought 48,17,019 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 2024, says the report. Over 5,88,531 unsold bale stock is present.
A total of 222 ginning factories are operational in the country.
