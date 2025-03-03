Over 5.5m cotton bales arrive at factories

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.5 million bales have reached ginning factories

across Pakistan till February 28,2025, registering a decrease of 34.18 per cent as

compared to corresponding period of the last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media

on Monday, over 5.5 million bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 27,17,622 bales registering a decrease of 36.48 per cent

as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 42,78,312 bales.

Sindh generated 28,06,971 bales registering a decrease of 31.78 per cent as compared to

corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 41,14,778 bales.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 1,56,500 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 46,700 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 51,12,708 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 3,65,185 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 39 ginning factories were operational in the country.