Open Menu

Over 5.5m Cotton Bales Arrive At Factories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Over 5.5m cotton bales arrive at factories

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.5 million bales have reached ginning factories

across Pakistan till February 28,2025, registering a decrease of 34.18 per cent as

compared to corresponding period of the last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media

on Monday, over 5.5 million bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 27,17,622 bales registering a decrease of 36.48 per cent

as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 42,78,312 bales.

Sindh generated 28,06,971 bales registering a decrease of 31.78 per cent as compared to

corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 41,14,778 bales.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 1,56,500 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 46,700 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 51,12,708 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't procure cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 3,65,185 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 39 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

20 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

2 hours ago
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

3 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

3 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business