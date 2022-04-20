Over 60% of Moldovans Want Russian Gas Despite Ukraine Conflict - Poll

The majority of Moldovans want their country to continue to source natural gas from Russia even as Europe is considering diversifying its energy supplies, a poll out Wednesday showed

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The majority of Moldovans want their country to continue to source natural gas from Russia even as Europe is considering diversifying its energy supplies, a poll out Wednesday showed.

Sixty-three percent of those sampled said that Russia should be allowed to continue pumping gas to Moldova, while 31% said Moldova should source it from Europe at a higher price.

The survey was conducted by Romania's Institute of Marketing and Polls from April 4-18 among 1,109 people.

Russia may pull the plug on gas exports to Moldova from May 1 after the eastern European nation failed to audit its gas debt, a key condition for having its contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom extended for five years.