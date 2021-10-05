Over 60% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 2 months

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan's goods and services trade with United States of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 60.75 percent during first two months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with United States of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 60.75 percent during first two months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA recorded at $ 1011.506 million during July-August (2021-22) against exports of $671.857 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 50.55 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 35.

36 percent in two months, from $3398.991 million to $4601.041 million, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from US during the period under review recorded at $431.627 million against $311.129 million last year, showing an increase of 38.72 percent in two months.

The overall imports rose by 67.78 percent, from $6798.029 million to $11406.050 million, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review recorded at $579.879 million against $360.728 million during same period of last year, showing 6.75 percent growth.

