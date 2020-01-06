UrduPoint.com
Over 600 Foreign-funded Companies Settle In Beijing's CBD In 2019

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Over 600 foreign-funded companies settled in Beijing's Central business District (CBD) in 2019, bringing the total number of foreign companies in the area to over 10,000.

A total of 550 foreign-funded companies including 88 multinationals have set up headquarters in the area.

Statistics indicated that foreign companies contributed over 40 percent in total tax income from January to November of last year in the CBD, located in Beijing's Chaoyang District.

In the first three quarters of 2019, the GDP of Beijing's CBD reached nearly 240 billion Yuan (around 34.4 billion U.S. Dollars), with a year-on-year growth of 7 percent.

Surrounded by foreign embassies, press and international organizations, Beijing's CBD has formed an all-round developing pattern, which coordinates global finance, high-end businesses and the media industry.

