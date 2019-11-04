Over 6.097 mln cotton bales arrived in local markets by November, decreases 20.88%

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 6.097 million cotton bales had arrived in the local markets as against the arrival of 7.706 million bales of the corresponding period of last year.

The cotton arrival in the local markets by November 1st decreased by 20.88% as compared the arrival of the corresponding period of last year, according the consolidate data statement of cotton arrivals in factories, issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginner's Association .

Out of the total arrived cotton bales, about 4.467 million bales were sold as against the selling of 5.80 million bales during the same period of last year, where as unsold stocks were recorded at 596,447 bales by start of current month as against 793,598 bales of same period of last year, it added.

Out of the total arrived cotton bales, 4.

425 million bales were sold to local textile mills as compared the selling of 5.720 million bales of same period of last year.

According the data, about 41,960 cotton bales were exported by the start of November, 2019 which was stood at 83,958 bales during same period of last year, it added During the period under review, about 5.06 million bales were pressed compared with the pressing of 6.597 million bales of the corresponding period of last year.

By November 1st, stock of unginned cotton bales were stood at 1.033 million bales which were recorded at 1.108 million bales of same period of last year.

According the data, this year fourth nightly flow was recorded at 1,657,202 bales as against the flow of 1,662,137 bales of same period of last year, registering short of about 4,935 bales.