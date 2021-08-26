UrduPoint.com

Over 63% Surplus Witnessed In Pak-US Trade: SBP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:03 PM

Over 63% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 63.58 percent during first month of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $ 503.118 million during July (2021-22) against exports of $337.228 million during July (2020-21), showing growth of 49.19 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 19.73 percent in first month, from $1.

885 billion to $2.257 billion, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from US during the period under review were recorded at $231.166 million against $170.985 million last year, showing an increase of 35.19 percent in July (2021-22).

The overall imports rose by 51.70 percent, from $3.557 billion to $5.396 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $271.952 million against $166.243 million during same period of last year, showing 63.58 percent growth.

