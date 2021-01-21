UrduPoint.com
Over 660,000 Jobs Lost In Italy Over 12 Months Before October 2020 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Over 660,000 Jobs Lost in Italy Over 12 Months Before October 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Italy lost 662,000 jobs between October 2020 and October 2019, media reported on Thursday, citing the national pensions and social security agency.

According to ANSA news agency, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on employment and hit the labour market hard, especially with regard to temporary labour contracts.

The global economy has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as most countries were forced to shut their borders and introduce lockdown regimes to curb the spread of the disease. The general decline in the economic activity has prompted certain categories of small and medium-sized businesses to close, while major companies have announced unprecedented job cuts.

