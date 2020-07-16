Over 6.700 million tons of wheat available for local consummation: MinNES&R

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MinNFS&R) here on Thursday said that there was no dearth of wheat in the country as abundant wheat stocks of over 6.700 million tons available to fulfill the domestic requirements of the grains and flour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MinNFS&R) here on Thursday said that there was no dearth of wheat in the country as abundant wheat stocks of over 6.700 million tons available to fulfill the domestic requirements of the grains and flour.

The MinNFS&R is bridging the gap between domestic supply and demand of wheat, besides ensuring food security and price stabilization of the commodity in local market, says a press release.

Besides, ensuring the smooth supply of wheat and flour in local markets, wheat reserves was also available for keeping the strategic reserves.

During current season (2020) public sector had procured about 6,596,229 tons wheat, it said adding that wheat stocks as on July 16 was recorded at 6,700,403 as against 7,711,259 tons of same period of last year.

It further said that ministry was also determined to take all appropriate measures to overcome any issues pertaining to wheat.

In order to ensure smooth wheat demand and supply, decisions have been also taken during Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its recent meeting.

The ECC re-affirmed its previous decision about un-limited import of quality wheat for un-limited period, by waiving off all duties and taxes.

ECC has decided that Sindh Government should announce its "Wheat Release Policy", without further delay. Government may explore GTG wheat procurement/import from Central Asian Countries.

In addition to the private sector, public sector including provincial governments, PASSCO and Trading Corporation of Pakistan were asked to invite tenders or bids from the private sector for import of wheat in the country.

The ECC also directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government to accelerate lifting of agreed quantity of 100,000 tons wheat from PASSCO's stock and also ensure its release among wheat deficit areas.

It may be recalled that keeping in view the existing stock position of wheat and other obligation of PASSCO, Ministry of NFS&R is considering the proposal for further quantity of 100,000 tons of wheat for KPK.

Public sector has also been inducted into wheat import assignment to check over confirmed import of wheat into country, it added..