UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6.700 Million Tons Of Wheat Available For Local Consummation: MinNES&R

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:54 PM

Over 6.700 million tons of wheat available for local consummation: MinNES&R

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MinNFS&R) here on Thursday said that there was no dearth of wheat in the country as abundant wheat stocks of over 6.700 million tons available to fulfill the domestic requirements of the grains and flour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MinNFS&R) here on Thursday said that there was no dearth of wheat in the country as abundant wheat stocks of over 6.700 million tons available to fulfill the domestic requirements of the grains and flour.

The MinNFS&R is bridging the gap between domestic supply and demand of wheat, besides ensuring food security and price stabilization of the commodity in local market, says a press release.

Besides, ensuring the smooth supply of wheat and flour in local markets, wheat reserves was also available for keeping the strategic reserves.

During current season (2020) public sector had procured about 6,596,229 tons wheat, it said adding that wheat stocks as on July 16 was recorded at 6,700,403 as against 7,711,259 tons of same period of last year.

It further said that ministry was also determined to take all appropriate measures to overcome any issues pertaining to wheat.

In order to ensure smooth wheat demand and supply, decisions have been also taken during Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its recent meeting.

The ECC re-affirmed its previous decision about un-limited import of quality wheat for un-limited period, by waiving off all duties and taxes.

ECC has decided that Sindh Government should announce its "Wheat Release Policy", without further delay. Government may explore GTG wheat procurement/import from Central Asian Countries.

In addition to the private sector, public sector including provincial governments, PASSCO and Trading Corporation of Pakistan were asked to invite tenders or bids from the private sector for import of wheat in the country.

The ECC also directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government to accelerate lifting of agreed quantity of 100,000 tons wheat from PASSCO's stock and also ensure its release among wheat deficit areas.

It may be recalled that keeping in view the existing stock position of wheat and other obligation of PASSCO, Ministry of NFS&R is considering the proposal for further quantity of 100,000 tons of wheat for KPK.

Public sector has also been inducted into wheat import assignment to check over confirmed import of wheat into country, it added..

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Same Price May July Stocks 2020 Market All From Government Cabinet Wheat Asia Million Flour

Recent Stories

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online ..

12 minutes ago

Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for Online buyin ..

14 minutes ago

Women's Baseball Academy to be established in Rawa ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI govt over damage to ..

25 minutes ago

Rangers arrests 17, recovers arms, ammo, drugs

2 minutes ago

IoK reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths,toll reaches 21 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.