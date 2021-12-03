Over 7 mln cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surge by 54 pc

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:24 PM

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.168 million or exactly 7,168,118 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Dec 1, 2021, registering a 54.22 per cent increase compared to corresponding period last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.168 million or exactly 7,168,118 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Dec 1, 2021, registering a 54.22 per cent increase compared to corresponding period last year.

According to fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to media on Friday, Punjab arrival figures stood at 3.67 million or 3,679,016 bales showing increase by 39.65 per cent while Sindh province registered 73.28 per cent surge with contribution of over 3.48 million or 3,489,102 bales.

Report says Phutti equivalent to just over 7 million or 7,025,515 bales has undergone the ginning and pressing process at factories.

Over 6.69 million or 6,694,591 bales have been sold out with major chunk of it, 6.67 million (6,678,591) bales bought by textile mills and 16,000 by exporters. Exactly 473,527 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Sanghar district in Sindh remained on top of the list registering arrival of over 1.3 million or exactly 1,314,672 bales while Punjab district of Bahawalnagar stood second with the figure of just over a million cotton bales.

Total 345 ginning factories were operational in the country including 162 in Sindh and 183 in Punjab.

