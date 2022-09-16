UrduPoint.com

Over 70% Of Moldovans Believe President Sandu Should Visit Russia For Gas Talks - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Over 70% of Moldovans Believe President Sandu Should Visit Russia for Gas Talks - Poll

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Almost 73% of Moldovans think their President Maia Sandu should go to Russia to negotiate gas prices, according to a poll, published by data collection and analysis company date Inteligente (iData) on Friday.

Earlier in the day, members of the Moldovan parliament from the opposition Sor Party announced they would visit Moscow to discuss a special gas price for the country's Orhei region where local authorities are represented by the Sor Party.

Respondents were asked whether the president should personally go to Moscow to negotiate gas prices for Moldova. Almost 72.9% of people supported the idea of such a visit, while 22% of respondents were against, with 4.

7% more saying they were not sure about it.

The poll was conducted from September 3-12 among 1,022 adults.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and hiking inflation. The authorities of the republic are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to 1.2$ per 35.3 cubic feet).

Rising gas prices fueled protests in the country in May, with the Moldovan opposition and regional authorities calling on Chisinau to engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.

