SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):The number of devices equipped with HarmonyOS, the operating system developed by Chinese telecom giant Huawei, has exceeded 700 million, the company said on Friday.

At its annual developer conference held in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday, Huawei released its HarmonyOS 4 as well as a newly upgraded development kit and developer preview versions for the operating system.

Yu Chengdong, the company's executive director and CEO of the consumer business, announced at the meeting that 2.2 million developers have invested in the development of HarmonyOS.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an open-source operating system designed for various devices and scenarios, including intelligent screens, tablets, wearables and cars. It was first launched in August 2019.