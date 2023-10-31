Over 729,000 tons of certified wheat seeds to be available for sowing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) With a keen focus on maximizing per-acre wheat crop yield this season, the government is committed to ensuring the availability of all agricultural inputs, including certified seeds, fertilizers and pesticides across the country.

Approximately 729,000 metric tons of high-quality certified wheat seeds would be available to the local farming communities during the current season which comprises over 46 per cent of the total local demand, said food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he informed that in addition to seeds, the government was implementing various strategies to guarantee an ample supply of essential agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, pesticides and access to finance to achieve the fixed targets of the season.

To ensure the smooth supply of fertilizers at affordable prices across the country, the government has launched an anti-hoarding campaign, besides taking stern measures to curb the smuggling of commodities including wheat, sugar and fertilizers.

The wheat sowing has been started in different pockets of Sindh and Punjab provinces as the crop had sown over 2-3 per cent of land, he said adding that the sowing would gain momentum by the mid of next month, he added.

Meanwhile, the Wheat Program Coordinator in the National Agriculture Research Center Maqsood Qamar informed that the council has also provided over 300 metric tons of high-yielding wheat seeds during the current season.

He said that the 07 wheat seed varieties were distributed among farmers and different seed companies including Punjab Seed Corporation which will cement the efforts of ensuring the availability of certified seeds.

Out of the total 07 seed varieties, four varieties were for rain-fed areas and three were for irrigated areas and would help to enhance local output, he said adding that NARC was taking other measures to assist local wheat growers to enhance per-acre crop output during the current season.

It is worth mentioning here that the Federal Committee on Agriculture has fixed wheat sowing targets for crop season 2023-24 at 8.998 million hectares to produce about 32.12 metric tons of the grains to tackle with the local requirements as well as for exporting.