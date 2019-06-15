Over 73,000 new water courses to be developed, besides repairing existing 50,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has embarked upon a comprehensive policy in collaboration with the provincial governments and other stakeholders including farmers for swiftly depleting water resources conservation, particularly conserving the water use of irrigation in agriculture sector across the country.

In this regard, government would develop 73,000 new water courses, besides maintaining, repairing and up-grading 50,000 existing water courses in four federating units, said a senior official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that government intended to spend an amount of Rs 178 billion on the up-gradation and development of water courses, besides constructing water storage tanks at micro levels for water storage.

He said that the initiative was aimed at tapping the wastage of water use for irrigation of agriculture land through canals and courses. He said that according to some studies, on average 24 million acre feet of water was being wasted every year.

He said that the water resources conservation programme would help to safe about 8 million acre feet water every year, which would be equal to a Diamer Basha Dam and would have a long socio-economic benefit, enhancing the farms profitability.

The official said that under the water conservation programme, 7,000 new water courses would be established in Punjab, besides rehabilitating and maintaining 3,000 existing water courses, whereas in Sindh, 5,000 new water courses would be constructed, besides maintaining 7,149 old ones.

Besides construction of new water courses, maintenance of existing 2,000 water storage tanks would also be developed in Sindh for storage of water and overcoming the shortage during the peak hours need for irrigation of seasonal crops, he revealed.

Under water conservation project, he said that 10,000 courses would also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3,000 would be repaired, whereas 5,000 water tanks would also be constructed for enhancing the storage capacity.

The official said that the rapid climate change in the country had badly impacted the agriculture sector of the country particularly flash floods had damaged the agri-infrastructure in Punjab and Sindh whereas due to long droughts, the agriculture and livestock in many areas of the Balochistan was affected.

In order to avert the situation in Balochistan, the government has decided to enhance the water storage capacity and enhancing the irrigation efficiencies of the province and it would establish 16,800 new water courses and rehabilitate and maintain 3,590 courses.

Besides, he said that 5,200 water storage tanks would also be developed to ensure the availability of water for irrigation and bringing more areas under crop production to enhance farm income at micro level.