UrduPoint.com

Over $8 Bn Of Russian Central Bank Assets Held In Switzerland: Bern

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Over $8 bn of Russian central bank assets held in Switzerland: Bern

A total of 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion) of reserves and assets of the Russian central bank are being held in Switzerland, the Swiss economic affairs ministry said Wednesday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):A total of 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion) of reserves and assets of the Russian central bank are being held in Switzerland, the Swiss economic affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Transactions related to the management of Russia's central bank assets and reserves have been prohibited since a month after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the bank's assets have been immobilised".

The Swiss government had been informed Wednesday of the amount of Russian central bank assets and reserves held in the wealthy Alpine nation after imposing a new reporting requirement in March, the statement said.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) stressed that the "sum of immobilised assets should be distinguished from the sum of frozen funds and assets in Switzerland".

To date, Switzerland -- long a favoured destination for wealthy Russians and their assets -- has frozen some 7.

5 billion Swiss francs in Russian funds and assets, owned or controlled by sanctioned persons, companies or entities, it said.

Traditionally neutral Switzerland decided four days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, to align itself with the neighbouring European Union's sanctions against Moscow, obliging banks to pass on information to clients or firms targeted.

Wednesday's statement stressed that "it will remain mandatory to report reserves and assets of the Russian central bank, and reporting will take place regularly, on a quarterly basis." "In the event of extraordinary and unforeseen loss or damage, there is an obligation to report this immediately to SECO."It highlighted that within the neighbouring EU, "there are ongoing discussions on whether assets of the Russian Central Bank should be invested and the proceeds used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.""Switzerland is following these discussions closely."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Bank Alpine Switzerland February March Event From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy proje ..

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy projects, march towards zero greenh ..

9 minutes ago
 Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

25 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

42 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

10 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

10 minutes ago
 One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.