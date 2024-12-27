Over 80 Pct Of Chinese Companies Maintain Or Expand Outbound Investment In 2024: Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Outbound investment of Chinese companies grew steadily in 2024, with more than 80 percent maintaining or expanding investment abroad, according to a survey report released on Friday.
Over 90 percent of the surveyed firms are optimistic about the prospects of overseas investment, according to the survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).
The survey found that companies favor investment opportunities in countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road cooperation, Sun Xiao, spokesperson of the CCPIT, said at a press conference.
In terms of industry, about half of the surveyed companies prioritize the manufacturing sector, while nearly 30 percent of the companies favor wholesale and retail trade, Sun said.
Sun said nearly 70 percent of the surveyed companies invested overseas to explore market opportunities, while nearly 40 percent of them to enhance international recognition of their brands, and more than 30 percent to reduce production and operation costs, citing the survey.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Over 80 pct of Chinese companies maintain or expand outbound investment in 2024: survey2 minutes ago
-
Short-term inflation up by 0.80%: PBS2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
SECP Ceases guarantees business of ‘Crescent Star Insurance Limited’3 hours ago
-
CCP authorizes KCA deutag acquisition by HP global holdings4 hours ago
-
Import of pulses grew 0.87% in five months5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 20249 hours ago
-
Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector developments19 hours ago