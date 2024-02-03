Over 8.3m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan Till Jan 31
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti), equivalent to over 8.3 million, or exactly 83,49,553 bales, has reached ginning factories across the country till January 31.
According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 8.3 million, or 83,08,790 bales, have undergone the ginning process, i.e., converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million, or 42,38,434 bales.
Sindh generated over 4.1 million, or 41,11,119 bales.
The textile sector bought 76,84,117 bales, while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales, and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2023–24.
Sanghar district of Sindh was topped with a cotton arrival figure of 16,94,691 bales, followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,47,870 bales.
A total of 151 ginning factories were operational in the country.
Exactly 3,72,710 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.
