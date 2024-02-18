Open Menu

Over 8.3m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan Till Feb 15

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Feb 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 83,78,179 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February 15, this year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 83,59,144 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million or 42,64,560 bales.

Sindh generated over 4.

1 million or 41,13,672 bales.

The textile sector bought 77,85,668 bales while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

The Sanghar district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 16,94,691 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,58,275 bales.

A total of 86 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 2,99,785 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Buy Bahawalnagar Sanghar February Sunday Textile Cotton Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

14 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

14 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

14 hours ago
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

14 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

14 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

14 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

14 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

14 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business