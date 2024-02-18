Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Feb 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 83,78,179 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February 15, this year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 83,59,144 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million or 42,64,560 bales.

Sindh generated over 4.

1 million or 41,13,672 bales.

The textile sector bought 77,85,668 bales while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

The Sanghar district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 16,94,691 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,58,275 bales.

A total of 86 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 2,99,785 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.