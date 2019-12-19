Over 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved through Pakistan Citizen Portal

The Petroleum Division (PD) has so far resolved more than 84,435 complaints, received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, against its attached departments and gas companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) has so far resolved more than 84,435 complaints, received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, against its attached departments and gas companies.

"The PD and some of its attached departments have received as many as 87,812 complaints, out of which 84,435 have been resolved," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the PD itself received 467 complaints, out of which 449 were resolved, while Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) redressed grievances of 78,326 complainants, out of 79,761 complaints. Similarly, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) received 7,584 complaints and resolved 5,660 so far, he added.

The official said the portal management had recently issued a list of top 10 officials, who resolved maximum number of complaints registered with their organizations, according to which the SNGPL Managing Director had been placed at first position for redressing the public grievances.

"The Petroleum Division is committed to ensuring transparency in all its attached departments and companies and making them viable and service-oriented entities, in line with the vision and directives of the Prime Minister," he said.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had handled around 1,689 complaints against relevant ministries, divisions and departments during the last one year.

"OGRA received as many as 1,689 complaints, while it forwarded 1,182 complaints to different relevant Ministries /Divisions/ Departments, out of which 914 (77.32%) have been resolved," the authority said in a recent statement.

Moreover, as many as 484 complaints pertaining to OGRA had also been resolved, within the time given by the Prime Minister Delivery Unit. "The complaint resolution rate of OGRA is 100 percent."On advice of the Cabinet Division, all resolved complaints were reviewed again to ensure 'quality and citizen satisfaction,' besides placing updates on the portal with necessary replies.

