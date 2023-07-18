Over 850,000 bales of cotton arrival recorded at ginneries till July 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 858,007 bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till July 15 with major contribution recorded from Sindh owing to early picking and its Sanghar district alone attracting more than half of the total arrivals so far.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Tuesday, Punjab ginning factories recorded a cotton arrival figure of 198,873 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at 659,134 bales with 488,234 reached ginneries in Sanghar district alone. Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 23,050 bales.

Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 720,260 including 559,974 bales in Sindh and 160,286 in Punjab.

It may be noted that Punjab was witnessing arrivals from early sown cotton crop and it would be in full swing once arrivals from late sown varieties starts pouring in.

Exporters have bought 1000 bales of cotton in total and that too in Punjab while textile mills bought total 691,731 bales including 146,660 in Punjab and 545,071 in Sindh bringing the total sold-out bales figure to 692,731. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton, says the report. The stock of un-ginned Phutti was recorded at 137,747 bales and unsold bales at 27,529 bringing the total unsold stock with ginneries at 165,276 bales. Total 298 ginning factories were operational in the country including 134 in Punjab and 164 in Sindh.