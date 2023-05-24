Over 85pc cotton cultivation target achieved, says Sec Agriculture South

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that cotton has been cultivated on 42,89,789 acres across the province which is 85.93 percent of the set target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that cotton has been cultivated on 42,89,789 acres across the province which is 85.93 percent of the set target.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Mango Research Institute here on Wednesday.

The cultivation of cotton, the current situation, the attack of insects on the growing crop were reviewed while recommendations were also compiled in consultation with experts for the better care of cotton for the next fortnight.

The cotton cultivation was underway and the availability of canal water is also better which will be beneficial to achieve the target, Ateel added.

Some 260 IPM cotton demonstration plots have been set up in South Punjab and IPM techniques are being implemented in these plots to control harmful insects and farmers are also being encouraged in this regard.

He directed officials to pay maximum focus on cotton management.

He urged the growers to complete cotton sowing as soon as possible. Field officers spend most of their time with farmers in the cotton fields and regularly inspect the crop.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich, Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides Rana Faqir Ahmed, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Ismat Kahelon and others were present.