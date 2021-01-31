Over 87,482 metric tons of fish, fish preparations worth $185.088 mln exported in 06 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Fish and fish preparations worth of $195.088 million were exported during first half of current financial year as against $225.067 million of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2020-21, about 87,482 metric tons of fish and fish products exported as compared the exports of 89,695 metric tons of same period of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 13.32 percent comparing the exports first 06 months of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, meat and meat preparations exports from the country during the period under review grew by 4.12 percent as 47,788 metric tons of meat valuing $162.205 million exported as against the exports of 41,671 metric tons worth $155.780 million of same period last year.

In order to promote and develop the local aquaculture for enhancing the exports, government under Prime Minister National Agricultural Emergency Program had provided Rs112.56 million for promotion of trout farming in Northern Areas of the country.

The government had initiated pilot shrimp framing cluster development program with objectives to promotion of shrimp aquaculture in inland areas, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP, he said that other aim of the initiative was development of shrimp value chain, support services and legal framework for livelihood and job creation for rural people, besides enhancing export earnings from inland aquaculture farming.

Meanwhile, Rs38.60 million was also provided the project management units of the cage culture cluster development project for optimal utilization of natural water resources, he said adding that it would help in up scaling cage culture technology across Pakistan.

The project had provided livelihood opportunities and job creation for rural people and Increased per-capita fish consumption, besides enhancing export earnings from cage aquaculture, he added.

He further informed that under Prime Minister's initiative for Save the Calf, government had also provided Rs135.31.million in order to promote halal meat production in the country, adding that the initiative would help to enhance meat production in the country as well as to exports.