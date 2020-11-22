Over 87,621 MT tea valuing $188.482 mln imported in 4 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Over 87,621 metric tons of tea costing $188.482 million imported during first four months of current financial year as compared the imports of 60,879 metric tons valuing $142.571 million of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2020-21, imports of tea into the country witnessed upsurge of 32.20 percent as compared the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, the imports of dry fruits and nuts grew by 155.20 percent as country consumed about 18,058 metric tons of dry fruits, nuts valuing $34.743 million, which was recorded at 8,438 metric tons worth $9.690 million in same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, imports of wheat during last four months witnessed 100 percent increase as about 898,904 metric tons of wheat imported to tackle with the domestic requirements.

During the period under review, 52,038 metric tons of spices costing $62.469 million also imported as against the import of 41,198 metric tons valuing $53.021 million of same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 percent as different food commodities costing $2.272 billion imported as against the imports of 1.583 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during the period review went down by 16.77 percent as it was recorded at $1.331 billion from July-October, 2020 as compared to $1.359 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities post 13.42 percent reduction in month of October, 2020 as compared the same month of last year, whereas imports into the country during the period under review grew by 15.14 percent.