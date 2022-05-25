Representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) scheduled to be held in June, Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) scheduled to be held in June, Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary, said on Wednesday.

"Contrary to certain circumstances, over 90 countries have confirmed their participation in SPIEF-2022. These are really impressive figures. We will spare no effort and preserve 'confidentiality' for foreign participants to save the space of trust," Kobyakov said, as quoted by SPIEF organizer Roscongress Foundation.

In particular, participation in SPIEF-2022 was confirmed by representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China, India and other countries. In total, the organizers have invited representatives from more than 190 countries.

The 25th anniversary SPIEF will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 15-18. According to the organizers, the forum is expected to become the safest and most significant event of its kind in 2022.