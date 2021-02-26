UrduPoint.com
Over 95,616 Animals Registered Under Calf Feedlot Fattening Project

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 46,466 calves and 49,150 lambs were registered so far under the "Calf Feedlot Fattening in Pakistan Project", which was initiated under National Agriculture Emergency Program in order to enhance local output of meat as well as increasing farms income for achieving sustainable agriculture and livestock development.

Under the program 10,131 farmers were also provided training, besides mobilization farming community to participate in project activities including calf, lamb Feedlot Fattening by advertisement and campaign, Senior Joint Secretary and Spokesman of the Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Javed Hammayun said.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that monitoring officers of Livestock and Dairy Development board conducted field based monitoring visits to monitor fattened calves in 25 selected districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The livestock departments of provincial governments had conducted on-site consultancy and training program for farmers under Safe the Calf project, which was the main component of National Agriculture Emergency Program.

He said that more than 26,841 calves were also registered and regular support was being provided by departments in tagging, vaccination, deworming and nutrition plan to farmers, adding that preparation of techno economic feasibility and project brochures to guide field staff and farmers on SoPs and business models were also finalized.

Under the program, he said that Pakistan feed stuff database were also published to help farmers in feed formulations, besides a two-day national review and planning workshop was conducted with all departments and project partners to develop annual works and cash plan.

Dr Javed further informed that 05 days training of trainers workshop was also organized on business models of commercial calf rearing and feedlot fattening for project officials of provincial livestock departments at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.

Under the program, more than 32 senior officials of the departments were trained to commence further trainings to the farmers at their respective fields to overcome different diseases, he added.

