Over 9m Tourists Turn To KP In Last 3 Months: CM’s Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums, has said that more than 9 million tourists have turned to different tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last three months. He directed that all tourism authorities should ensure provision of all possible facilities to tourists in the province.

He was chairing a joint meeting of all Tourism Authorities of khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the conference room of KPCTA in Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Secretary Tourism and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Tashfeen Haider, DG Galyat Development Authority Sharukh Khan, DG Kaghan Development Authority Shabir Khan, DG Special Purposes Kalash Development Authority Minhasuddin, DC Swat and DG Upper Swat Development Authority Shahzad Khan, DG Kumrat Valley Development Authority and other relevant authorities participated in the meeting.

The Tourism and Culture Advisor said that witnessing a record number of tourists arrivals at different hill stations just in three months was the proof of the overwhelming confidence in the government of KP and tourism authorities.

Zahid Chanzeb clearly directed that all tourism authorities should ensure the arrangements for various tourism and cultural activities in the province in order to further promote tourism in the province. He revealed that cultural activities will be started soon at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

In the meeting, all the authorities gave a detailed briefing to the Advisor on Tourism and Culture about tourism activities and recommended measures to promote tourism. Zahid Chanzeb also issued orders to ensure registration of stakeholders relating to tourism industry including Adventure Tourism, hotels, restaurants and rent a car services with the Tourist Services Wing.

Similarly, he also directed that all authorities must implement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, (Management and Regulation) Act 2020.

He directed that all the authorities should upload their data on the website and mobile APP of KP Tourism Authority so that tourists could easily get latest information about it.

