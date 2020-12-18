Over five million cotton bales reaches ginneries across country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Around 5,057,424 seed cotton (Phutti) bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Dec 15, 2020, registering a 35.67 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded over 7.8 million bales.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Friday, over 4.7 million bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 2.9 million bales while Sindh generated just over 2 million bales.

Just over 4.2 million or 4,231,157 bales have been sold out with major chunk of it, 4.1 million (4,168,657) bales, bought by textile mills and remaining 62,500 by exporters.

Sanghar district continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figure of 789,423 bales followed by two Punjab districts including Bahawalnagar (783,888 bales) and Rahimyar Khan (584,323 bales).

Total 384 ginning factories were operational in the country including 109 in Sindh and 275 in Punjab.