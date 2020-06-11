UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Million Jobs Lost In France In Q1 Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Insee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:31 PM

Over Half Million Jobs Lost in France in Q1 Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Insee

The coronavirus crisis cost France, including its overseas territories, half a million jobs from January-March, the Insee statistics agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The coronavirus crisis cost France, including its overseas territories, half a million jobs from January-March, the Insee statistics agency reported on Thursday.

"At the end of the first quarter of 2020, wage employment fell by 2.0 percent, or 502,400 net job losses compared to the end of 2019," the report read.

The agency went on to detail that 497,400 net job losses, reflecting a drop of 2.5 percent, were registered in the private sector. The public sector lost 4,900 jobs, marking a 0.1 percent decline.

The largest share of the job losses in the first quarter were part-time, marked by a decrease of 40.4 percent, or 318,100 jobs lost. Respectively, full-time wage employment fell by 0.7%, reflecting 184,300 job losses.

To prevent large-scale layoffs, the French government has created a partial unemployment scheme. Companies under this program receive payments from the state, which partially covers staff wages.

Notably, French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said late Wednesday that businesses engaged in sectors hit hard by the health crisis will continue to benefit from the scheme until the end of September 2020.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking on Thursday on the LCI broadcaster, urged the French to "accelerate economic recovery" by returning to the workplace. The minister also said that his "top priority" was to reduce the unemployment rate and see the economy rebound by the next year.

France is continuing to emerge from a two-month lockdown introduced on March 17 by the further reopening of various facilities and public places in green zones of the country less affected by the virus. As of Thursday, the French authorities have confirmed 192,068 COVID-19 cases and 29,322 related fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Job March September 2019 2020 From Government Share Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates announces four flights to Cairo to help E ..

5 minutes ago

One Dead, Several Injured in Attack on School in S ..

1 minute ago

Sukku braves 49 degree Celsius

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority releases 276,700 cuse ..

1 minute ago

Shibli Faraz asks Opposition not to play with peop ..

1 minute ago

Three Cameroon soldiers charged with 'murder' over ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.