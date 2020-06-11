Over Half Million Jobs Lost in France in Q1 Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Insee

The coronavirus crisis cost France, including its overseas territories, half a million jobs from January-March, the Insee statistics agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The coronavirus crisis cost France , including its overseas territories, half a million from January-March, the Insee statistics agency reported on Thursday.

"At the end of the first quarter of 2020, wage employment fell by 2.0 percent, or 502,400 net job losses compared to the end of 2019," the report read.

The agency went on to detail that 497,400 net job losses, reflecting a drop of 2.5 percent, were registered in the private sector. The public sector lost 4,900 jobs, marking a 0.1 percent decline.

The largest share of the job losses in the first quarter were part-time, marked by a decrease of 40.4 percent, or 318,100 jobs lost. Respectively, full-time wage employment fell by 0.7%, reflecting 184,300 job losses.

To prevent large-scale layoffs, the French government has created a partial unemployment scheme. Companies under this program receive payments from the state, which partially covers staff wages.

Notably, French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said late Wednesday that businesses engaged in sectors hit hard by the health crisis will continue to benefit from the scheme until the end of September 2020.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking on Thursday on the LCI broadcaster, urged the French to "accelerate economic recovery" by returning to the workplace. The minister also said that his "top priority" was to reduce the unemployment rate and see the economy rebound by the next year.

France is continuing to emerge from a two-month lockdown introduced on March 17 by the further reopening of various facilities and public places in green zones of the country less affected by the virus. As of Thursday, the French authorities have confirmed 192,068 COVID-19 cases and 29,322 related fatalities.