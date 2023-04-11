Over Half of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck - Poll

Fifty-eight percent of Americans have to live paycheck to paycheck, bending under the financial strain of the double whammies of high costs and the likelihood of a recession, according to a CNBC poll published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Fifty-eight percent of Americans have to live paycheck to paycheck, bending under the financial strain of the double whammies of high costs and the likelihood of a recession, according to a CNBC poll published on Tuesday.

About 70% said they feel stressed about their finances, due to inflation, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, the findings also showed.

The overall financial health of Americans has dropped from 64% last year to 55%, the broadcaster noted, citing a MetLife Annual Employee Benefits Trend Study.

A mere 45% of American adults said they have an emergency fund, according to the CNBC poll. However, of those people who have amassed emergency money savings, 26% said they have less than $5,000 put aside.

The poll was conducted in partnership with Momentive.