Over Half of Britons Limited Their Heating Use Due to Rising Prices - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Sixty percent of people in the United Kingdom decided not to turn their heating on since early 2022 due to the rising cost of living, an Ipsos poll conducted for Sky news said on Wednesday.

In addition, 48% of respondents began to communicate less, 27% began to work from home more, 27% started to sell personal items, while 24% of Britons said they skipped meals, the poll added.

According to the poll, almost a fifth of respondents, or 18%, in 2022 took loans from banks amid rising costs of living, and 26% used credit cards to buy food.

The survey also showed an increase in the proportion of UK citizens who find it more difficult to pay their electricity bills.

In October 2022, the number of such citizens amounted to 35%, an increase of 3% compared to August, the poll said.

"We are also seeing that people are now concerned about the whole of the economy more generally, rather than specifically cost of living and inflation. It's not that people suddenly think everything is going to be fine," Gideon Skinner, head of politics research in public affairs at Ipsos, said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos for Sky News from October 21-23 and surveyed 2,111 people.