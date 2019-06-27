Over Half of French, German, UK, US Citizens Support Additional Tax on IT Giants - Polls

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) More than 70 percent of French, German and UK citizens are supporting the idea of introducing an additional tax on IT giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, while in the United States the initiative is welcome by 53 percent of respondents, two fresh Sputnik polls showed.

The additional tax on the IT giants, which enjoy nearly unlimited monopoly in the tech industry, is supported by 79 percent of French citizens, 72 percent of German citizens and 71 percent of UK citizens, the polls conducted by the IFop company for Sputnik indicated.

The idea is opposed by 13 percent of French citizens, 19 percent of German citizens, 17 percent of UK citizens and 33 percent of US citizens, according to the polls.

According to the poll conducted in France, the country that already has the so-called GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple) tax on IT giants, men are more supportive of additional taxes on large tech firms than women (82 percent and 75 percent, respectively).

French respondents aged 35 years and more are more positive about the initiative than younger people (81 percent and 71 percent, respectively).

The idea is also more popular among French people with higher education than among those without a university degree (80 percent and 72 percent, respectively).

The second poll was conducted in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, which have no taxes on IT giants now.

Like in France, more German and UK men are supporting a new tax on IT giants than women (78 percent and 66 percent, respectively, in the United Kingdom and 78 percent and 64 percent, respectively, in Germany).

The idea is also more popular among UK and German citizens with higher education and among those aged 35 years and more.

In Germany, the tax initiative is more popular among residents of Berlin, than among those who live in western and eastern parts of the country (86 percent, 72 percent and 64 percent, respectively).

The US citizens, aged 35 years and more, are less optimistic about the possibility of the tax on IT giants than younger people (48 percent and 66 percent, respectively).

The idea is also more popular among supporters of the Democratic Party, than among those of the Republican Party (69 percent and 41 percent, respectively). The tax seems also more attractive to the Catholics (60 percent), than to the Protestants (49 percent).

The poll in France was conducted on April 9-15 among 1,003 citizens, aged more than 18 years. The poll in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States was conducted at the same dates among 1,001 UK citizens, 1,005 German citizens and 1,001 US citizens, aged over 18 years.