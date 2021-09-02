Over Half of Gas Stations in Hurricane-Hit Louisiana Areas Without Fuel - Data

More than 50 percent of gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge of the US state of Louisiana are out of gas due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida, data published by the petroleum analyst company GasBuddy on Wednesday showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) More than 50 percent of gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge of the US state of Louisiana are out of gas due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida, data published by the petroleum analyst company GasBuddy on Wednesday showed.

As of Wednesday morning, 52.7 percent of gas stations in Baton Rouge and 52.3 percent of gas stations in New Orleans are out of all types of fuel, according to GasBuddy data.

On Tuesday, the US Energy Department said that offshore oil and natural gas platforms shuttered in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida resulted in a 95 percent reduction in the region's oil output and a nearly identical cut in natural gas production.

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. At least six people were reported killed in the hurricane and over 1 million people were temporarily left without power.