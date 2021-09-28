UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of People In UK Pessimistic About Economic Recovery - Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:12 PM

Over Half of People in UK Pessimistic About Economic Recovery - Survey

Economic optimism in the United Kingdom has plunged to its lowest level since February, with a majority of adults (53%) thinking that the economy will get worse over the next 12 months, an Ipsos Mori survey showed on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Economic optimism in the United Kingdom has plunged to its lowest level since February, with a majority of adults (53%) thinking that the economy will get worse over the next 12 months, an Ipsos Mori survey showed on Tuesday.

According to the poll conducted from September 17-23 even before the shortage of tanker truck drivers led to a panic buying spree that has left dozens of gas stations dried over the weekend only 31% of the 1,008 adults interviewed by phone believed economy will improve, compared with 44% in August.

"The relative optimism we saw for the economy as vaccines were rolled out earlier this year has been replaced with pessimism, and the rate of concern seems to be accelerating," Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos Mori, was quoted as saying.

Pessimism is higher among women (61%), followed by public sector workers and renters, the poll found.

Members of the ruling Conservative Party were more optimistic, with 54% thinking that the economy will improve, but the figure is down 9 points compared with August's data.

Although the survey was conducted before the fuel crisis escalated, the price of electricity and gas will go up from October after the UK energy market regulator set out a 12% rise in the energy price cap for some 15 million customers in its purview.

The government will also scrap the 20 ($27) increase to Universal Credit that benefits people who have a low household income, and rise contributions to the National Insurance by 1.25 percentage points to fund a reform of the COVID-19-stricken health and social care systems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Price United Kingdom February August September October Women Gas Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

59 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

59 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

59 minutes ago
 Milley Says Not Going to Resign Over Biden Rejecti ..

Milley Says Not Going to Resign Over Biden Rejection of His Afghanistan Withdraw ..

1 minute ago
 Int'l Day for Universal Access to Information mark ..

Int'l Day for Universal Access to Information marked by UNESCO & Partners

1 minute ago
 Govt challenges apex court ruling on sacked employ ..

Govt challenges apex court ruling on sacked employees act

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.