MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Last year, Russia supplied 56% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Asia-Pacific market, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy 2021 conducted by the British energy company BP.

According to the report, out of a total of 40.4 billion cubic meters exported by Russia to international markets in 2020, 22.5 billion cubic meters were delivered to the Asia-Pacific market.

In 2019, only 45% of Russian LNG exports went to the Asian market, while 52% was delivered to Europe.

In this regard, Russia increased LNG supplies to the Asia-Pacific market by 26% compared to 2019, with most of the increase attributed to the markets of China and Taiwan.

The report noted that Russia supplied about 43%, or 17.2 billion cubic meters of its LNG exports to Europe in 2020, marking a 16% decrease since 2019.

The report also outlined that Russia opened a new LNG export destination in Turkey in 2020.