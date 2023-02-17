(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) At least 100 billion hryvnias ($2.7 billion), or 55% of Ukraine's budget, were spent for security and defense in January, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, said on Friday.

"In January, at least 100 billion hryvnias, or 55% of the total budget fund, were allocated for security and defense. Expenses for the payment of salaries to military personnel amounted to 71.8 billion hryvnias, expenses for the purchase of goods and services for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were 28.7 billion hryvnias," he wrote on Telegram.

The lawmaker also said that it was extremely important for Ukraine to be able to make those payments itself, adding that taxes and domestic government bonds had brought around 110 billion hryvnias into the budget, thus the larger part of non-military spending had been funded by foreign aid.

In January, Hetmantsev said Ukrainian state budget expenditure on the armed forces from February 24, when Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, to the end of 2022 had amounted to more than 1 trillion hryvnias, which was 45% of all Kiev's expenditure.