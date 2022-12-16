Over Half of US Voters Believe Economy to Get Worse in 2023 - Poll

Fifty-two percent of US voters believe the economy will only worsen in 2023, with around two-thirds convinced it is heading in the wrong direction, according to a Wall Street Journal Poll out Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Fifty-two percent of US voters believe the economy will only worsen in 2023, with around two-thirds convinced it is heading in the wrong direction, according to a Wall Street Journal Poll out Friday.

Only a quarter of US voters believe the economy will improve in 2023.

Republicans happen to be the most pessimistic, with a staggering 83% of them forecasting a bad year for the economy in 2023, the poll said.

More than half of independents feel the economy would worsen next year, with only 22% of Democrats sharing this concern, the findings show.

As for the age group breakdown, 60% of voters between 18-34 said they think the economy will only get worse, while 42% of people over 65 sharing this belief.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-2.5%.