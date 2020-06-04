UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of Young Canadians Worry To Lose Their Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) More than half of young Canadians are worried that their jobs will disappear as a result of the effects on the economy produced by the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Abacus Data poll revealed.

The poll found that 51 percent of Canadians between the age of 18 and 29 worry that their jobs could disappear as a result of the economic effects of the pandemic, among them 30 percent said they worry somewhat and 21 percent said they worry a great deal.

The poll also found that young Canadians are most likely to worry about the impacts of the deadly virus on those living in developing nations and social cohesiveness in their communities.

Young Canadians have been disproportionately impacted by the loss of nearly 3 million jobs since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown and other restrictive measures implemented to fight the pandemic have pushed the unemployment rate to 13 percent, Statistics Canada said in the labor force survey for April.

According to the Federal statistics agency, from February to April, 34.2 percent of Canadians aged from 15 to 24 lost their jobs, while an additional 25 percent had their work hours significantly reduced.

