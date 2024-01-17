Open Menu

Over Population Poses Great Challenge To Economy: Meher

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Over population poses great challenge to economy: Meher

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Wednesday

said that over population had posed a great challenge to Pakistan's economy, exerting

pressure on resources, infrastructure, and socio-economic stability.

Addressing a conference on “Impact of over population on Pakistan Economy” held here under

the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF) a strategic think-tank, he said with a population

surpassing 220 million, Pakistan grappled with adverse consequences of overpopulation

that permeate various sectors.

Meher said natural resources were strained, exacerbating environmental degradation, excessive

use of water, deforestation, and increased pollution were direct consequences, posing threats

to sustainable development and exacerbating climate change-related concerns.

The coordinator said that rapid urbanisation, driven by population growth, leads to the emergence

of slums and inadequate living conditions, further exacerbating socio-economic disparities.

"To mitigate its impact, we must prioritize comprehensive family planning programmes, invest in

education and healthcare infrastructure, and implement policies that promote sustainable

resource management," he added.

Addressing these challenges is pre-requisite for fostering economic growth, social well-being

and environmental sustainability in Pakistan.

Meher Kashif Younis said the burgeoning population intensified competition for employment,

leading to a higher unemployment rate, this not only strained the social fabric but also

contributed to heightened poverty levels as a substantial portion of the populace struggled

to secure sustainable livelihoods.

It affects the nation's ability to keep pace with global advancements and hampered its economic

competitiveness on the international stage, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Gold Family Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

13 hours ago
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

13 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

14 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business