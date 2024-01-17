Over population poses great challenge to economy: Meher

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Wednesday

said that over population had posed a great challenge to Pakistan's economy, exerting

pressure on resources, infrastructure, and socio-economic stability.

Addressing a conference on “Impact of over population on Pakistan Economy” held here under

the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF) a strategic think-tank, he said with a population

surpassing 220 million, Pakistan grappled with adverse consequences of overpopulation

that permeate various sectors.

Meher said natural resources were strained, exacerbating environmental degradation, excessive

use of water, deforestation, and increased pollution were direct consequences, posing threats

to sustainable development and exacerbating climate change-related concerns.

The coordinator said that rapid urbanisation, driven by population growth, leads to the emergence

of slums and inadequate living conditions, further exacerbating socio-economic disparities.

"To mitigate its impact, we must prioritize comprehensive family planning programmes, invest in

education and healthcare infrastructure, and implement policies that promote sustainable

resource management," he added.

Addressing these challenges is pre-requisite for fostering economic growth, social well-being

and environmental sustainability in Pakistan.

Meher Kashif Younis said the burgeoning population intensified competition for employment,

leading to a higher unemployment rate, this not only strained the social fabric but also

contributed to heightened poverty levels as a substantial portion of the populace struggled

to secure sustainable livelihoods.

It affects the nation's ability to keep pace with global advancements and hampered its economic

competitiveness on the international stage, he concluded.