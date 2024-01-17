Over Population Poses Great Challenge To Economy: Meher
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Wednesday
said that over population had posed a great challenge to Pakistan's economy, exerting
pressure on resources, infrastructure, and socio-economic stability.
Addressing a conference on “Impact of over population on Pakistan Economy” held here under
the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF) a strategic think-tank, he said with a population
surpassing 220 million, Pakistan grappled with adverse consequences of overpopulation
that permeate various sectors.
Meher said natural resources were strained, exacerbating environmental degradation, excessive
use of water, deforestation, and increased pollution were direct consequences, posing threats
to sustainable development and exacerbating climate change-related concerns.
The coordinator said that rapid urbanisation, driven by population growth, leads to the emergence
of slums and inadequate living conditions, further exacerbating socio-economic disparities.
"To mitigate its impact, we must prioritize comprehensive family planning programmes, invest in
education and healthcare infrastructure, and implement policies that promote sustainable
resource management," he added.
Addressing these challenges is pre-requisite for fostering economic growth, social well-being
and environmental sustainability in Pakistan.
Meher Kashif Younis said the burgeoning population intensified competition for employment,
leading to a higher unemployment rate, this not only strained the social fabric but also
contributed to heightened poverty levels as a substantial portion of the populace struggled
to secure sustainable livelihoods.
It affects the nation's ability to keep pace with global advancements and hampered its economic
competitiveness on the international stage, he concluded.
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From Business
-
Local POL production increases by 6.49% during July-November11 minutes ago
-
China's industrial output picks up pace in 202331 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20231 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher5 hours ago
-
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty14 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market16 hours ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved17 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-3418 hours ago