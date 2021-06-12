Over Rs 5800 bln revenue target achievable: MCCI president

President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Khawaja Salahuddin has said that over Rs 5800 billion revenue target for budget 2021-22 could be achievable by given the robust performance of large scale industries

Addressing a press conference at MCCI last Friday evening, Khawaja hailed the budget as pro-people and commended the government's commitment to spare common persons from any burden and tackle food inflation problem and price hike on a priority.

MCCI vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, chairman Taxation committee MCCI Younis Ghazi and secretary MCCI Muhammad Shafiq were also present.

Khawaja Salahuddin said that the government refused to increase in gas and power tariff and taxes on salaried class despite pressure from IMF. He said that 10 per cent increase in salaries of employees and pensioners would help them manage family budget with a greater degree of ease.

He said that the export target of 29 billion Dollars for 2021-22 looked in sight adding that letters of credit (LCs) worth three billion dollars have already been opened.

He hailed the government's commitment to focus agriculture on priority and eliminate the role of middle men. He, however, opined that the government should allow soft term loans to farmers on a very low mark up that is allowed to large scale industries to reduce or eliminate the role of middle men from agriculture economy and strengthen farmers financially. He promised all out support to the government in revenue collection and consultations and advocacy to bringing small traders in the tax net. He said that new tax payers can be added with the help of information technology (IT) and hailed the government for its plans to reduce human intervention to the maximum through IT saying it would help improve investors confidence.

He appealed the government to extend the amnesty scheme for construction sector ending June 30, 2021, to Dec 2021 pleading that coronavirus pandemic had slowed down the construction activities limiting the construction sector's capability to extract maximum benefits. Moreover, he added, it would also benefit the labour class with more job opportunities and boost economic activities.