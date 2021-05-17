Overall economic situation improving: Mian Zahid Hussain

LSM growing despite problems, SMEs should also be focused, Containing pandemic, low-interest rates must for uplift

Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said economy is improving due to steps taken by the government.



Improvement in the industrial is limited to Large Scale Manufacturers (LSM) therefore steps should be taken to boost medium and small industries, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that better economic situation has also increased imports which should be kept under control to keep the deficit in acceptable limits.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that LSM has shown a growth of 22.4 percent from July to March that includes construction, automotive, textile, pharmaceutical and food sector.



The economy is improving but it is not creating enough jobs therefore SME development should be focused, he said, adding that low-interest-rate environment and controlling pandemic is very important to ensure economic development.



Timely steps to combat the pandemic would have resulted in good numbers but it was delayed, he observed.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that petroleum products are the top imports which can be reduced by local exploration and refineries so that import of finished products can be reduced.



Machinery is the second-highest import item but it is mainly focused on mobile imports while small-scale manufacturing is confined to assembling cell phones while the neighboring country is among six top cellphone makers in the world.



The third-largest import is that of food group, edible oil worth 1.8 billion dollars was imported from July to March and tea worth 393 million dollars was imported despite bright potential in Pakistan.

He noted that wheat, sugar and cotton has also become importable items on which billions of f dollars are being spent which call for radical changes in agriculture policies.