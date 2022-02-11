UrduPoint.com

Overseas Cambodian Laborers Send Home 2.8 Bln USD Last Year: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Overseas Cambodian laborers send home 2.8 bln USD last year: minister

Cambodia's Labor Minister Ith Samheng said here on Friday that some 1.3 million Cambodians have been working abroad, sending home roughly 2.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2021

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Cambodia's Labor Minister Ith Samheng said here on Friday that some 1.3 million Cambodians have been working abroad, sending home roughly 2.8 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021.

The minister revealed the figures at an annual conference of the National Social Security Fund, and added that 528,799 of the migrant workers are female.

"The remittances have not only improved the livelihoods of their family members, but also contributed to boosting Cambodia's economic growth," Samheng said.

Most of the laborers work in Thailand, and the rest are in South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, China's Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, he said.

He added that some 1.22 million Cambodian laborers have been working in Thailand, more than 45,000 in South Korea, 23,027 in Malaysia, 11,453 in Japan, 821 in Singapore, 202 in China's Hong Kong, and 43 in Saudi Arabia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand China Hong Kong Singapore Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Cambodia Malaysia Family Billion Million

Recent Stories

Norway's Roiseland captures women's 7.5km sprint b ..

Norway's Roiseland captures women's 7.5km sprint biathlon title at Beijing 2022

43 seconds ago
 India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Secu ..

India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Security, Coronavirus Situation in ..

44 seconds ago
 Polio drive to start from 28th

Polio drive to start from 28th

46 seconds ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Filed Counterclaim Against Rus ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Filed Counterclaim Against Russia's Gazprom for Reduction in ..

49 seconds ago
 Quad Foreign Ministers Welcome Japan's Offer to Ho ..

Quad Foreign Ministers Welcome Japan's Offer to Host Next Meeting - Joint Statem ..

6 minutes ago
 Decision on Strengthening NATO Presence in Eastern ..

Decision on Strengthening NATO Presence in Eastern Flank Expected in Spring - St ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>