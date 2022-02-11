Overseas Cambodian laborers send home 2.8 bln USD last year: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Cambodia's Labor Minister Ith Samheng said here on Friday that some 1.3 million Cambodians have been working abroad, sending home roughly 2.8 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021.

The minister revealed the figures at an annual conference of the National Social Security Fund, and added that 528,799 of the migrant workers are female.

"The remittances have not only improved the livelihoods of their family members, but also contributed to boosting Cambodia's economic growth," Samheng said.

Most of the laborers work in Thailand, and the rest are in South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, China's Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, he said.

He added that some 1.22 million Cambodian laborers have been working in Thailand, more than 45,000 in South Korea, 23,027 in Malaysia, 11,453 in Japan, 821 in Singapore, 202 in China's Hong Kong, and 43 in Saudi Arabia.