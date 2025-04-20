Overseas Investment Incentive Package To Restore Investor Confidence: Iftikhar Ali
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said that the unprecedented incentives announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overseas Pakistani are posed to attract record investment and restore the confidence of both foreign and local investors.
He congratulating premier for holding successful conference of overseas Pakistanis said this epoch making announcement is aimed at mobilizing to drive record investment and rejuvenate economic confidence, said a news release.
This visionary initiative seeks to harness the diaspora’s potential by offering lucrative opportunities, positioning Pakistan as a high-return destination for global capital. He said central to the package are sweeping tax exemptions, including reduced corporate rates, import of machinery, and income tax waivers for investments in priority sectors like renewable energy, technology, and export-oriented industrials.
He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proactive policy underscores a transformative vision: leveraging diaspora loyalty into economic resilience.
With this historic package, Pakistan strides toward becoming a competitive player in the global market, fostering prosperity through innovation and inclusivity. The nation now watches with optimism as it turns a new page in its economic journey,he added.
ftikhar Ali Malik further said by channeling investments into these fields, the initiative promises job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced export capacity.
The government is also collaborating with global financial institutions and embassies to promote these opportunities, signaling a commitment to long-term investor partnerships, he added.
This strategy not only aims to attract capital but also rebuilds trust eroded by past economic instability.He said analysts predict the incentives could unlock billions in remittance-driven investments, spurring industrialization and stabilizing foreign reserves.
Now it’s high time for all patriotic overseas Pakistanis to take full advantage of historic basket of opportunities and play their key role in national development,he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Business
-
Overseas investment incentive package to restore investor confidence: Iftikhar Ali2 minutes ago
-
PFC urges cohesive measures to protect Murree forests from timber mafia, wildfires32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can boost food exports with investment, technology: FTO Coordinator52 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 20257 hours ago
-
Govt to support promotion of fashion & creative industry: Jam Kamal18 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister visits PIFD Lahore18 hours ago
-
Competition appellate tribunal upholds CCP’s Penalty on Karachi Nimco for deceptive marketing19 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Commerce Minister20 hours ago
-
PBIT Chairman meets delegates from ASEAN21 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Jam Kamal21 hours ago
-
Rahim Yar Khan business delegation visits ted AirSial HQs23 hours ago