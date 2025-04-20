Open Menu

Overseas Investment Incentive Package To Restore Investor Confidence: Iftikhar Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said that the unprecedented incentives announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overseas Pakistani are posed to attract record investment and restore the confidence of both foreign and local investors.

He congratulating premier for holding successful conference of overseas Pakistanis said this epoch making announcement is aimed at mobilizing to drive record investment and rejuvenate economic confidence, said a news release.

This visionary initiative seeks to harness the diaspora’s potential by offering lucrative opportunities, positioning Pakistan as a high-return destination for global capital. He said central to the package are sweeping tax exemptions, including reduced corporate rates, import of machinery, and income tax waivers for investments in priority sectors like renewable energy, technology, and export-oriented industrials.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proactive policy underscores a transformative vision: leveraging diaspora loyalty into economic resilience.

With this historic package, Pakistan strides toward becoming a competitive player in the global market, fostering prosperity through innovation and inclusivity. The nation now watches with optimism as it turns a new page in its economic journey,he added.

ftikhar Ali Malik further said by channeling investments into these fields, the initiative promises job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced export capacity.

The government is also collaborating with global financial institutions and embassies to promote these opportunities, signaling a commitment to long-term investor partnerships, he added.

This strategy not only aims to attract capital but also rebuilds trust eroded by past economic instability.He said analysts predict the incentives could unlock billions in remittance-driven investments, spurring industrialization and stabilizing foreign reserves.

Now it’s high time for all patriotic overseas Pakistanis to take full advantage of historic basket of opportunities and play their key role in national development,he concluded.

