Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes session on 'gender equal world'

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized a session titled 'Creating a Gender Equal World' to highlight the importance of inclusion of women in all aspects of life including corporate sector for which OICCI is playing a leading role

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized a session titled 'Creating a Gender Equal World' to highlight the importance of inclusion of women in all aspects of life including corporate sector for which OICCI is playing a leading role.

The session was in line with celebrations of International Women's Day. A good number of CEOs and HR practitioners attended the session that aimed at imparting knowledge of the best practices and case studies of women empowerment and gender equality. It supported the idea of " An Equal World is an Enabled World" as per International Women's Day theme this year, said OCCI statement here on Monday.

Speaking at the session, OICCI President Shazad Dada said that advancing women's equality was bound to deliver a high growth dividend for Pakistan. Besides being a social and moral imperative,there was need for fully explore potential of women for the prosperity and development of the country.

He said that the International Women's Day has significant importance for OICCI member companies. Those were the leading foreign investors in Pakistan and were at the forefront in leading initiatives on women empowerment and gender equality at workplaces.

'OICCI Women' was a flagship initiative of the chamber to bring gender equality of international standards in Pakistan's corporate sector. OICCI had also recommended that the government should set a target of 20 percent women on management positions by 2022 which should be followed across the board, he said.

Shahzad Dada said that nearly 80 percent of OICCI member companies were involved in activities aimed at women empowerment and creating gender equality which testified the significance of women's role in an economy.

He said according to a recent survey done amongst OICCI members, women employees' form 13 percent of the total workforce, 12% women are holding top leadership positions, 15% middle level executive positions while 36% junior executive positions are held by women. Some members within OICCI have 30-40% women on leadership positions, and women from within OICCI member companies had been posted on senior overseas assignment as well.Many OICCI members are role models for championing the cause of gender balance in their respective sectors.

The participants found the session as highly interactive and based on the extensive interaction among top brass of HR experts. It was recommended that all private and public sector organizations required to create positive environment for increasing women inclusion in Pakistan's economy. These may include, among other initiatives, to provide agile working environment, assessing women employees without biases, adopting equal opportunities for growth and development, mentoring women employees and preparing them for future leadership.