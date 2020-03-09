UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Investors Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Organizes Session On 'gender Equal World'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes session on 'gender equal world'

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized a session titled 'Creating a Gender Equal World' to highlight the importance of inclusion of women in all aspects of life including corporate sector for which OICCI is playing a leading role

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized a session titled 'Creating a Gender Equal World' to highlight the importance of inclusion of women in all aspects of life including corporate sector for which OICCI is playing a leading role.

The session was in line with celebrations of International Women's Day. A good number of CEOs and HR practitioners attended the session that aimed at imparting knowledge of the best practices and case studies of women empowerment and gender equality. It supported the idea of " An Equal World is an Enabled World" as per International Women's Day theme this year, said OCCI statement here on Monday.

Speaking at the session, OICCI President Shazad Dada said that advancing women's equality was bound to deliver a high growth dividend for Pakistan. Besides being a social and moral imperative,there was need for fully explore potential of women for the prosperity and development of the country.

He said that the International Women's Day has significant importance for OICCI member companies. Those were the leading foreign investors in Pakistan and were at the forefront in leading initiatives on women empowerment and gender equality at workplaces.

'OICCI Women' was a flagship initiative of the chamber to bring gender equality of international standards in Pakistan's corporate sector. OICCI had also recommended that the government should set a target of 20 percent women on management positions by 2022 which should be followed across the board, he said.

Shahzad Dada said that nearly 80 percent of OICCI member companies were involved in activities aimed at women empowerment and creating gender equality which testified the significance of women's role in an economy.

He said according to a recent survey done amongst OICCI members, women employees' form 13 percent of the total workforce, 12% women are holding top leadership positions, 15% middle level executive positions while 36% junior executive positions are held by women. Some members within OICCI have 30-40% women on leadership positions, and women from within OICCI member companies had been posted on senior overseas assignment as well.Many OICCI members are role models for championing the cause of gender balance in their respective sectors.

The participants found the session as highly interactive and based on the extensive interaction among top brass of HR experts. It was recommended that all private and public sector organizations required to create positive environment for increasing women inclusion in Pakistan's economy. These may include, among other initiatives, to provide agile working environment, assessing women employees without biases, adopting equal opportunities for growth and development, mentoring women employees and preparing them for future leadership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Chamber May Women Commerce Moral All From Government Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

26 minutes ago

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to vi ..

48 minutes ago

SSP largest programme in country's history: SAPM

58 minutes ago

European Stock Exchanges Plummet Amid Oil Prices D ..

4 minutes ago

Two US Soldiers Killed by Enemy Forces in Iraq - O ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.