Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A delegation of overseas Pakistanis investors from the UAE and Europe met Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) office on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed investment opportunities in Punjab and the Investors group indicated to make investment of US $ 50 million in the EV (electric vehicles) and other sectors in the province.

Provincial Minister apprised the delegation that 18 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been established in Punjab while seven more SEZs projects are in the pipeline. He said that there are vast investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones and a 10-year income tax exemption on investment is being given by the government and a one-time duty-free machinery import facility. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain added that six Business Facilitation Centers (BFCs) are established in different cities of Punjab and 170 types of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) are being issued here for different business activities. NOCs are being issued to foreign investors in 10 days and to local investors in 15 days. Business Facilitation Centers have so far issued more than 25,000 NOCs for various business activities.

The scope of Business Facilitation Centers is being expanded.

Provincial Minister said that modern industrial infrastructure has been provided in the industrial estates. He said that real estate business has been stopped in the industrial units and industrial units are now being built on the plots acquired in the industrial estates.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that due to favourable environment, new investments are coming rapidly in Punjab by the UAE and European-based overseas Pakistani investors. He urged the delegation members to invest confidently in Punjab, assuring that provincial government will provide all possible facilities to them. This group can also start joint venture with other foreign companies.

The PBIT CEO Jalal Hasan apprised during the briefing that Punjab Investment Board is providing best facilities to the investors in Punjab and it has so far facilitated investment of US $ 7 billion in the province.

The investors’ delegation comprised Saeed Khurram, Mirza Rauf Baig, Mirza Farooq Baig and others, while DG Dr. Sohail Ahmed and Directors of PBIT were also present.