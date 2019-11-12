UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistani Workers Remit $ 747.809 Bn In 4 Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

Overseas Pakistani workers remit $ 747.809 bn in 4 months

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted dollars 747.809 billion in the first four months (July to October) of FY20, compared with $ 761.7089 billion received during the same period in the preceding year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistani workers remitted Dollars 747.809 billion in the first four months (July to October) of FY20, compared with $ 761.7089 billion received during the same period in the preceding year.

During October 2019, a SBP press release on Tuesday said, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to $ 2,000.80 million, which is 14.46% higher than September 2019 and 2.88% lower than October 2018. The country-wise details for the month of October 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman).

The European Union countries amounted to $ 468.18 million, $ 398.96 million, $322.38 million, $ 328.69 million, $ 191.77 million and $ 60.94 million respectively compared with the inflow of $ 494.53 million, $ 419.41 million, $ 325.19 million, $ 322.29 million, $ 200.87 million and $ 57.42 million respectively in October 2018. Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during October 2019 amounted to $ 229.88 million together as against $ 240.57 million received in October 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Australia Canada Norway European Union UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Same Bahrain United Kingdom Japan Saudi Arabia Switzerland Malaysia July September October 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU Calls for Political Solution to Israeli-Palesti ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets tick higher awaiting Trump speech

7 minutes ago

Bloomberg to Be on Arkansas Primary Ballot for US ..

2 minutes ago

Governor SBP unveils commemorative coin at 550th b ..

7 minutes ago

Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Lands in Mexico ..

2 minutes ago

Schiff Warns Against 'Sham' Investigations Into Bi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.