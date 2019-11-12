Overseas Pakistani workers remit $ 747.809 bn in 4 months

(@imziishan)

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted dollars 747.809 billion in the first four months (July to October) of FY20, compared with $ 761.7089 billion received during the same period in the preceding year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistani workers remitted Dollars 747.809 billion in the first four months (July to October) of FY20, compared with $ 761.7089 billion received during the same period in the preceding year.

During October 2019, a SBP press release on Tuesday said, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to $ 2,000.80 million, which is 14.46% higher than September 2019 and 2.88% lower than October 2018. The country-wise details for the month of October 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman).

The European Union countries amounted to $ 468.18 million, $ 398.96 million, $322.38 million, $ 328.69 million, $ 191.77 million and $ 60.94 million respectively compared with the inflow of $ 494.53 million, $ 419.41 million, $ 325.19 million, $ 322.29 million, $ 200.87 million and $ 57.42 million respectively in October 2018. Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during October 2019 amounted to $ 229.88 million together as against $ 240.57 million received in October 2018.