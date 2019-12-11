UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistani Workers Remit $9,298.57 Million In Five Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:21 AM

Overseas Pakistani workers remit $9,298.57 million in five months

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 9,298.57 million in the first five months (July to November) of FY20, compared with US$ 9,281.94 million received during the same period in the preceding year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 9,298.57 million in the first five months (July to November) of FY20, compared with US$ 9,281.94 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) press release issued here on Tuesday, during November 2019, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to US$ 1,819.66 million, which is 9.05% lower than October 2019 and 9.35% higher than November 2018. The country wise details for the month of November 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 407.

48 million, US$ 383.77 million, US$ 298.64 million, US$ 285.56 million, US$ 172.25 million and US$ 52.76 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 395.12 million, US$ 350.35 million, US$ 268.32 million, US$ 246.78 million, US$ 153.51 million and US$ 42.22 million respectively in November 2018. Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during November 2019 amounted to US$ 219.19 million together as against US$ 207.74 million received in November 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Australia State Bank Of Pakistan Canada Norway UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Same Bahrain United Kingdom Japan Saudi Arabia Switzerland Malaysia July October November 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Maryam could not fly abroad as PTI's cabinet denie ..

27 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

30 minutes ago

Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt ..

30 minutes ago

Impeachment Hearings Fail to Sway US Voters on Tru ..

30 minutes ago

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

1 hour ago

Modest Success of Normandy Summit in Paris Might L ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.