Overseas Pakistanis Invest $1. 25b In Roshan Digital Accounts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:53 AM

Overseas Pakistanis invest $1. 25b in Roshan Digital Accounts

At least 160, 000 Pakistanis from over 170 countries deposited the funds via Roshan Digital Accounts—a dependable, secure and profitable banking solution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Overseas Pakistanis invested $ 1.25 billion in Roshan Digital Accounts.

At least 160,000 Pakistanis from over 170 countries invested 1.25 billion Dollars in Roshan Digital Accounts.

This was stated during a webinar arranged by Habib Bank Limited in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission Canada. It was informed that Roshan Digital Accounts have emerged as a dependable, secure and profitable banking solution and mode of investment for overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the webinar, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar urged the overseas Pakistanis to take full advantage of the incentives offered under Roshan Digital Accounts.

