Overseas Pakistanis Provided URL To File Income Tax Returns

Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday said that it had provided URL to overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of income tax returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday said that it had provided URL to overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of income tax returns.

FBR Spokesperson in a tweet said that considering the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of Income Tax Returns, FBR has provided following URL (https://iiris.

fbr.gov.pk) for their facilitation to access IRIS for filing the annual return.

"Considering the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of Income Tax Returns, FBR has provided following URL for their facilitation to access IRIS for filing the annual return: https://iiris.fbr.gov.pk," the spokesperson tweeted.

